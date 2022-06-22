John Glenn Crow
HALLSVILLE — John Glenn Crow was born in Merkel, Texas on August 15, 1943 and died in Hallsville, Texas on June 14, 2022 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Laura, his son Andrew Allen (Amber), his stepson Jesse Memmel (Leah), his stepdaughter Courtney Barnard (Chris), his son-in-law Steven Sharp, his niece Laura Adams, his nephew Tony Adams, Tony’s son Tommy, 8 grandchildren and his dogs, Daisy and Pepper. He was predeceased by his daughter Michelle, his sister Mary Jean and his brother Raymond.
John was a Game Warden for 10 years in Texas. Then completed his career as a security supervisor and store manager for Sears in the Houston and Austin areas. John loved to fish, hunt, boat and take his dogs for a run. He’s now with his Lord and savior in heaven.
