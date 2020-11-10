John H. Speir

John was born on September 29, 1946 in McAllen, Texas. He was the son of the late Hubert Alvin and Eunice Marguerite Speir. John graduated from L.D. Bell High School in Hurst, Texas and later received his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business and Business from East Texas State University. John served our country in the United States Air Force, where he worked in aerospace ground support equipment repair. He obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant after only two years in the service. Mr. Speir worked for 40 years at the Longview can plant, before his retirement in 2014. He loved his work and taking care of his family. John enjoyed doing work around the house, he could build, fix, or improve anything. John was a member of Liberty City First Baptist Church.
John Speir is survived by his children, Kelly Audas and husband Donnie of Kilgore, Robert Ham and wife Stacey of Overton, David Ham and wife Christina of New London, and Kevin Ham of Van; grandchildren, Tessa Audas, Brooklynn Audas, Brian Patrick Moore, Riley Ham Kaylea Ham, Taylor Phillips, Tyler Ham, and Amber Ham; as well as several great grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley Humphries, Don Speir, Garry Speir, Steve Speir, and Sharon Bland. John is survived by many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Linda Speir.
