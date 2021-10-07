John Head
HALLSVILLE — HALLSVILLE - John T. Head, 65, passed away October 1, 2021. He was born in Shreveport, La to Francis & Bobbie Head. John grew up in Shreveport & graduated from Byrd High School. After graduation, he moved to Longview, TX & began working with his Dad at Head Sheet Metal. They worked together for 20 years. When his dad decided to retire, John decided it was time for a career change & attended Kilgore Jr. College & graduated Phi Theta Kappa with a degree in Computer Science & carried a 4.0 GPA. After graduation, he went to work a long side his brother, Robert, for Clark Energy in Shreveport for 26 years as a Petroleum Landman. He also was 2009-2010 President of the Ark-La-Tex Landman’s Association. Mostly, John loved to participate in the Krewe of Highland Parade in Shreveport every Mardi Gras season where he was well known as “Johnny Hot Dog” with the Krewe of Bar-B-Kew.
John & his wife, Carole celebrated 35 years of marriage in March of this year. They both loved to travel, with Isla Mujeres, Mexico being their #1 spot. John loved to fish, play golf & even got a “hole-in-one”, loved to play Fantasy Football & was the 2020 Super Bowl Champion. He loved spending time with his family especially the grandkids. John also was a great cook & hosted many gatherings for his friends, family friends & their kids. He will truly be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Robert. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carole; his daughter, Casie Cowden & husband, Shane; his daughter, Allison Haynes & husband, Billy. Grandchildren, Cameron & Cooper Cowden and Hawk & Talon Haynes. Brother, David Head & his wife, Sandi; brother Richard Head & his wife, Ruthie; brother, Jimmy Head & his wife, Tammy and his sister, Susan Schafer & her husband, Aladdin as well as many other loving family members, friends and Johnny Hot Dog Fans.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held Saturday, October 9, from 3-6 pm at 12898 FM 449 in Hallsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alinea Family Hospice Care or to a charity of your choice.
