John Hewie Jackson
GILMER — John Hewie Jackson, Jr. passed away on July 12th, at the age of 91. John was born on September 23, 1930, in Longview, Texas. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 2-4PM at The First Baptist Church of Gilmer, Texas. A full obituary is available on the website of Welch Funeral Home www.cammackfamily.com
