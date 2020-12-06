John “Jack” Laverty

Jack was born on July 29, 1932 and raised in Punxsutawney PA by his mother, Ruth Laverty Serrian and grandparents Homer and Bertha Laverty. He graduated from General Motors Institute of Technology and served eight years in the Army Reserves. Jack was a petroleum landman for many years and will be remembered by many in the Punxsutawney area where he operated a Buick dealership.
Jack’s love for his family was foremost. With a keen wit and sense of humor, he brought joy to all that knew him. He loved the Lord and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Longview.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, a brother Richard and aunts and uncles. Those left to cherish their memories of Jack include his wife, Joyce Stiver Laverty; sons Jon Laverty and wife Nancy of Rogers AR, and Scott Laverty and wife Susan of Norwalk CT; grandchildren Jason Laverty of Colorado Springs CO, Heather Russell and husband Brian of White Oak TX, and Stacy Alexander and husband Bryan of Rogers AR, Elizabeth Laverty of Norwalk CT, David Laverty and wife Paige of Norwalk CT, Sarah Devine and husband Dan of Norwalk CT and Hannah Cortina and husband Frank of Elkton MD; great- grandchildren Avery, Jackson, Beau, Delilah and Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity or Salvation Army or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
