John “Johnny” Cooper
LONGVIEW — Johnny was born on February 3, 1957 at the old Markham Hospital in Longview TX. He died at home October 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Carolyn Cooper, and a sister Teresa Cooper.
Johnny is survived by his wife and best friend, Denise Cooper; step-sons Matthew and J.J.; 7 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter; one sister, Tanya and brother-in-law Jugger Freeman; 5 nieces and nephews; and 7 great nieces and nephews. He was a lifetime wood worker, and spent the last 14 years working for Mass Tech. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home.

