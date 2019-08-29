John Kay “ J.T. Keasler

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Jean Keasler, and three devoted children: Linda Russell and her husband, Jerry, Gail Moore, and John Kay Keasler II. He also has two grandsons, John Cason Russell and Austin Moore and his wife Audriana. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Keasler.
John, known as J.K., went to school in Hallsville until his junior year in high school. He then attended and graduated from Schreiner Military Institute at Kerrville, Texas. He attended college at Schreiner and was Vice-President of his class and Captain of his Company before being drafted into the US Army.
He served in Korea as an Ordinance Specialist and upon discharge received the Korean Service medal and the UN Serviced Medal.
After his military service in Korea, he was employed for twenty-three years by Texas Eastman in the Oxo Department.
J.K. was also a self-employed rancher and forrester. He was interested in tree farming and was a member of the “American Tree Farm System” as well as the Forest Association. He was very much a conservationist, always interested in preserving the land for future generations.
J.K. was a born outdoorsman having hunted and fished since boyhood. Living in the country, he hunted on his father’s land and fished in every creek and pond for miles around. As a man, he broadened his horizons. He hunted in several states, Colorado being his favorite. He also hunted in Alaska, Northwest Territory, British Columbia, and Africa. He was a lifelong member of the NRA and believed in their values.
His love for fishing continued and he spent many happy hours fishing in our beautiful lakes. He always said, “You don’t have to go too far to fish, because we have the best fishing in the world right here.” Being a bass fisherman, he holds a record from Texas Parks & Wildlife for having caught by rod and reel, the largest White Bass at Lake of the Pines on January 1, 1996. Another choice “fishing hole” was Toledo Bend, where he caught and usually released many “Strippers.”
During his hunting and fishing excursions, close friendships were formed, and he valued them everyone as his “buddies.”
J.K. was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church serving as a Care Giver in the Open Door Bible Class.
There will be a time of visitation Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at Grace Hill Cemetery at 10am with Reverend Scott Schulik officiating.
The family wants to thank Compass Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care, making it possible for our loved one to remain at home where he died peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
