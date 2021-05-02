John Kelly Childers
LONGVIEW — In loving memory of John Kelly Childers who passed away on April 26, 2021. John was born on May 8, 1962 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Billie Jo Childers (deceased) and John Elmer Childers (deceased). He was preceded in death by his sister Carol Childers Ansel.
John graduated Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) in 1984 with a BBA in Business Administration. His entire work career was spent in commercial banking and national bank examination. He was held in high regard by everyone.
John loved the Lord, his family, friends, neighbors, church, and fellow workers at The Comptroller of the Currency where he worked 31 years. He touched countless lives in his community and at all the banks he examined over his many years as a National Bank Examiner. He had a deep enduring love for everyone and was hard pressed to ever find fault with anyone. John had a kind and gentle spirit.
A strong bond was maintained with his relatives and friends. Not an hour would pass without him mentioning something entertaining and positive about at least one of them. He developed many friends in Longview and at Lake Cherokee over the years and regularly kept in touch with his friends from Nacogdoches. He attended Pathway Church in Longview and was previously a member of First Baptist Church in Nacogdoches.
John is survived by his brother Henry Childers and wife Henrietta of Houston: brother-in-law Kirby Ansel of Houston; and nephews Clark Ansel and his wife Brooke of Dallas; Kyle Ansel of Avon, CO; Alex Childers and wife Tara and their son Campbell and daughter Tinsley of San Antonio and Kelly Childers and wife Shawna and daughters Veda and Ruby of Kansas City; and his close friends Tere and Richard Roark, and Eric Rynearson.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on May 3rd at Cason-Monk Funeral Home, 5400 North Street, Nacogdoches TX. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in John’s honor to the Elmer & Billie Jo Childers Family Scholarship Fund, Stephen F. Austin University, PO Box 6092, SFA Station, Nacogdoches TX 75962.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Longview ISD teacher gets life sentence for child sex assault
- Parents: Toddler in coma after falling into Kilgore hotel hot tub
- New Longview development, 'The Crossing at Main and Main,' attracts restaurants, retailers
- Officers respond to possible hostage situation north of Longview
- Longview man gets 50 years in prison for family violence
- Longview man identified, charged in Gregg County shooting
- End of the line: Railroad company to replace 117-year-old iron bridge over Sabine River
- Family of East Texas child pulled from hot tub braces for worst; toddler has 'minimal' brain function
- Pilot who died in Rusk County plane crash retired from American Airlines
- Eminent domain hearing involving Longview business delayed
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.