John L. Doubt
LONGVIEW — John L. Doubt was born September 25, 1948 in Windber, PA. and died on January 7, 2021 in Longview, TX due to multiple health issues. He is survived by his wife Kathy Doubt of Jefferson, TX. They were married on 3/17/2007. Sister Cheryl Reynolds of Jacksonville, TX. Son John L. Doubt II of Lake Cherokee TX. Daughters Jan Group if Shippensburg, PA, Patricia L. Naugle (husband Scott) of Spring Run, PA, Heather Townsend of Spring Hill, TX, Aimee Townsend of White Oak, TX. Grandchildren Ronald James Johns, Emily Cook, Shane Myers, Kelly Benshoff, Ashley Shauf, Noah Naugle, Nicholas Naugle, Aliyah Townsend, Amari Townsend, Kylie Townsend, Anaiah Townsend, Kaleb Evans, Brylan Townsend also 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard S. Doubt, Mother Mary E. Moore, sister Lenora Wilson, Brother Guy Richard Sullinger.
He served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp where he served in Vietnam from 1967-1971. He was a member of VFW Post 1183 from 1988-2015.
He loved fishing, old cars, and drag racing.
There will be a celebration of life service on Friday January 22, 2021 at 2 on at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to Disabled American Veterans. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
