John L. Germany, Jr.
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — A celebration of life for John Luther Germany, Jr. will be Friday, March 11 at 4:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX. Visitation is 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10th.
John went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born January 11, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas and was the beloved adopted son of John L. and Elizabeth Scheer Germany, Sr. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Elizabeth. He is survived by his loving wife Genevieve of 49 years. Sister Kay and Gene Wicklander. Daughter Sharleen and Steve Hunt, son Jim and Lolina Vargas, daughter Elizabeth and Robert Stone and daughter Jackie Germany-Bowes and Julian Bowes. His grandchildren Shelley and Justin Russell, Shannon and Keeson Martin, Ashlee Freeman, Lexi Green and Angelica Vargas. His great-grandchildren Shyanne Williams, Dawson Freeman, Mary Lacy Martin, Maverick Russell and Noah Martin.
John was an avid outdoorsman and loved to work with his hands. As a boy he earned the designation of eagle scout. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired from Rexam PLC, a global consumer packaging company, after thirty-five years as a maintainer. Those who worked with him knew him to be a hard worker and very meticulous in all he did. From a very young age his love of pets continued throughout his life. After retirement, most days you would find him working in his garden. He loved to help others any way he could, especially members of his church family. He was most proud of all his grandkids who knew him as granddaddy. He will be surely missed by all who knew and loved him, but we know without a doubt that he is in heaven, and we will see him again. Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
