John L. Phillips
LUBBOCK, TEXAS — John L. Phillips, formerly of Longview, TX, went to be with the Lord on June 17th in Lubbock, TX. He was born July 1, 1958, in Dallas, TX to Martha Phillips and Gene Kendrick (Ken) Phillips.
John graduated from Longview High School in 1976. He was a proud member of the Longview High School Band and F.F.A. From there he went to Kilgore Jr. College and was a member of the Ranger Band. He received his Associate Degree in Electronics from Tyler Jr. College. He worked for Steelman Industries and Nabors Drilling. John was a “Jack of all Trades” but loved working in the oil field the most.
Anyone who came across his path left with a story to tell for years. He was passionate about playing his guitar followed by a love for golf.
He is survived by his mother Martha Phillips of Lubbock, TX, his brother Michael Phillips (Barbara) of Plainview, TX, two sisters, Ann French (Rick) of Longview, and Karen Keel of Lubbock, TX, his friend Sherri Thurman (Jay) and her children Joshua and Jeanne, nieces Amanda French and Elizabeth French, and nephews Derek French and Zachary Phillips, and numerous grandnieces and a grandnephew. He was preceded in death by this father.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
