John L. Thornton
LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for John L. Thornton, 77, of Longview, 12 Noon, Friday, September 8, 2023 at Smith Chapel Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday, September 7, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home. Survivors are his daughters, Mildred Thornton McKinney of Dallas, TX and Chasity Thornton Harris of Fort Worth, TX; a brother, Douglas Thornton, of Longview TX; and 4 grandchildren.
