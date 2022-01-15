John Lacy Watt
TATUM — Funeral services for Mr. John Lacy Watt, 80, of Tatum, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Joe Cox officiating. Interment will follow at Tatum Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, at the funeral home. Mr. Watt passed from this life on January 13, 2022, at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. He was born June 26, 1941, in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late John William and Joy (Shivers) Watt. Mr. Watt graduated from Tatum High School and later moved to Pasadena, Texas for a few years before returning home and spending most all of his life in Tatum. It was in Pasadena that he met the love of his life, Kathryn “Kay” Haggart, and they were married on October 14, 1967. John was a mechanic by trade and eventually retired from Texas Utilities after many years of service. However, his passion was for farming watermelons. Mr. Watt enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on the river, and camping. He was also a long-time member of First Christian Church of Tatum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Kathryn “Kay” Watt; and his brother, Billy Erwin Watt. Survivors include his children, John W. Watt and wife Lynn of Tatum, Melody Rutherford of Tatum, Marion Lehman and husband Terry of La Grange, and Katrina McKee and husband Chris of Tatum; grandchildren, Ashton Edney and husband Trent, Kalyn Watt, Adam Witt, Taylor Rutherford, Macey Rutherfordd, Dalton McKee, and Kara McKee; as well as a host of cousins, other family and friends. Pallbearers will be Adam Witt, Dalton McKee, Taylor Rutherford, Trent Edney, Ben Edwards, and James Morrison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tatum Ex-Student Association at P.O. Box 975, Tatum, TX 75691. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
