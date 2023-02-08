John Lawrence Garrett
MT. PLEASANT — On January 25, 2023, John Lawrence Garrett, loving son, brother, and husband passed away peacefully in the city of Mount Pleasant, Texas at the age of 79 yrs old. John is survived by his loving wife, Valerie, step son, Justin Croft of Metairie, La, sister, Dorothy Belle Garrett “Dottie” Bachtell and her husband, Charlie Bachtell, Longview, their son Michael Bachtell and wife, Angie, Bossier City, Louisiana, their son David Bachtell and wife Jodi, Longview.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Christine and Hugh Garrett and half sister, Betty Walden.
John graduated from Longview High School in 1962, attended North Texas State University, member of Theta Chi Fraternity, Kilgore College and received a Bachelor’s Degree in 1992 from Le Tourneau University.
John was very passionate about writing and drawing. He started a magazine called The Scene. Then went on to calligraphy doing wedding invitations even in his latter years. He was an avid golfer and played at PineCrest Country Club and loved playing poker with the boys on their designated nights.
John will be greatly missed by his loving family and always remembered in their hearts.
Memorial services for John will be held at First Christian Church, 720 N 6th in Longview on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 2pm.

