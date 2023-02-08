John Lawrence Garrett

John is preceded in death by his parents, Christine and Hugh Garrett and half sister, Betty Walden.
John graduated from Longview High School in 1962, attended North Texas State University, member of Theta Chi Fraternity, Kilgore College and received a Bachelor’s Degree in 1992 from Le Tourneau University.
John was very passionate about writing and drawing. He started a magazine called The Scene. Then went on to calligraphy doing wedding invitations even in his latter years. He was an avid golfer and played at PineCrest Country Club and loved playing poker with the boys on their designated nights.
John will be greatly missed by his loving family and always remembered in their hearts.
Memorial services for John will be held at First Christian Church, 720 N 6th in Longview on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 2pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.