John Lay Bryant
SPRINGFIELD, VA — The love of my life, John Bryant, was my best friend for close to 60 years. He was fun, caring, gregarious, thoughtful, compassionate, smart, and yes, he was a Boy Scout. He loved our children, Laura, Patrick and Jay; their spouses, Dan, Holly and Aira; and our grandchildren Sofia and Kip, who all made his life full and rich. He was always proud of each of them and tried to be their support whenever they needed him. He was also a good big brother to his sister Judy Brittain and to my brother Buster Roye.
He was born in Marshall, TX, and moved to Longview where he graduated from high school in 1964.
John earned a BA in International Business from the University of Texas at Austin in 1969. There, he took one course in computers which got him into the Army computer operations in the Pentagon for his three-year service in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant up to Captain. As our son, Jay, said, “He joined the Army and learned a trade.” He then worked for 30 years in the U.S. Postal Service as an Information Technology Manager, providing guidance and management of the technology needed for all the post offices across the country. This job had him traveling all over the country and Puerto Rico.
After retirement from the Postal Service, he became a consultant working mainly in the field of cyber security helping small companies comply with the regulations necessary to work with the Federal government. He also provided computer support for both me and Laura in our specific careers, as well as fixing any computer problems of friends and neighbors. This was fun for him since he was helping someone by using his knowledge of computers.
As a 41-year resident of our neighborhood, he became known as the Mayor of our block because he knew every family and greeted the new neighbors as they moved in to make sure that they were included in any block activities. He really enjoyed getting to know everyone and their families.
As a family, we often went camping, starting from when we were newlyweds. He would go hiking with the kids when they were young and up to today. He was planning a camping trip for this October with as many of the family members as he could entice. He was also an avid reader and loved history, owning more books than any of us knows what to do with now.
Our family, friends, neighbors and his co-workers will always miss his smile, hugs and love.
We thank God for his life.
Yvonne Bryant
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.