LONGVIEW — John Leonard Gibson departed this life on January 3, 2020 at his home in East Mountain, TX. Born on June 27, 1951 in Bartlesville, OK to the late Frank A. Gibson & Alta Marie (Summers) Gibson. He was known as “Hoot” to many and beloved by anyone who met him, if only for a brief moment. Many who crossed his path were comforted by his compassionate nature and witty humor. He was educated in Beaver, Ok, & attended OSU University until enlisting in the Navy in the early ‘70s. John moved to the Longview area with his daughter in 1982 & finally met the love of his life, Carol (Colvin) in 1990 and they were united in marriage in 1993. He retired from BASA Resources in Kilgore, TX in 2014.
John had many hobbies and motorcycle riding was maybe his favorite; along with his love of gardening, cooking delicious treats, camping, carpentry, traveling, and being surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife; Carol of Longview, his daughter; Veronica Gibson, step-son; Clay Lenoir, along with 12 beautiful grandchildren that he adored. He is also survived by his brother and sister in law; Byron & Wanda Gibson of Jay, Ok. and his sister and brother in law; Sheila and Rick Hirschenbein of Rolling Meadows, IL.
Services will be 2PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home on North Judson Road.
