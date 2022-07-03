John Macon Hinton
LONGVIEW — John Macon Hinton of Longview, TX, passed away on June 30, 2022. He was born on February 16, 1982, in Mt. Pleasant, TX to Brenda Hinton Luna & John McDonald.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Hinton Luna of Longview, TX; son, Loagan Hinton of Longview, TX; daughter, Madison Hinton of Plainview, TX; father & spouse, John & Diana McDonald of Sulphur Springs; grandparents, Shirley & Bobby Burns of Mt. Vernon; Betty Hinton of Mt. Pleasant, TX; brother & Sister-in-law, Joshua & Sarah Hinton of Pittsburg, TX; aunt & spouse, Cissy & Gaylon Jones of Mt. Pleasant, TX; uncle, Randy Hinton of Mt. Pleasant, TX; uncle, Bobby Hinton of Mt. Vernon, TX; uncle, Andy Hinton of Canaan, NH, uncle & spouse, Jimmy & Juana Smith of Mt. Pleasant, TX; uncle, Jason Hinton of Carthage, TX; aunt, Tammy Clark Foster, aunt, Debra Tasa, sister, Kristen Richmond
Preceded in death by his aunt, Tammy Hinton Ross; grandfather, Samuel Hinton; grandmother, Sue Burdette; grandfather, John M. McDonald
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Bates Cooper Sloan Chapel. Interment will be held in the White Oak Springs Cemetery.
