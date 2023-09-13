John Mark Deteau
LONGVIEW — John Mark Deteau entered his heavenly home August 31, 2023. He was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on February 27, 1960. Mark was a loving son and brother and a good friend to all who knew him. He loved life, classic cars, and his family. He especially loved being a Lobo fan and enjoyed going to all the games. Mark graduated from Longview High School in 1978 and then went on to attend Texas Tech University. Mark was employed at Texas Eastman as a plant operator for more than 25 years. After retiring from Eastman, he enjoyed a successful embroidery business that kept him busy!
He is preceded in death by his father Harold Deteau, and his sister, Denise Deteau. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Deteau of Georgetown. Sister, Stephanie Park and her husband, Randy Park, and daughters, Allison and Samantha from San Antonio. Brother, Brad Deteau, and his wife Stephanie Sackerman of Boise, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Highway 80 Rescue Center or First Baptist Church. A private family service will be held at a future date.
The Deteau family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at Roma’s Italian Kitchen on Saturday, Sept. 23rd, from 1-3pm. Come join us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.