John “Mark” Parker
LONGVIEW — John “Mark” Parker, 64, was born on March 22, 1957 in Dallas, Texas and passed away peacefully in his home in Longview on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 after a year-long battle with cancer. Mark was well known as the owner and operator of Custom Built Cabinets based in Longview for several decades. Many others know him as the man they could always turn to for help and encouragement with a side of laughter. He never met a stranger and genuinely loved everyone he met during his time here on Earth.
Mark is survived by his children, Sarah Estes and her husband Patrick, Amanda Parker, and Joel Watson; his sister Debbyie Brock; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; his best friend and caregiver Kimberly Alford; and countless other friends who he considered to be his extended family. Mark’s legacy will live on through his loved ones with acts of kindness and compassion to friends and strangers alike.
He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Sam and Agatha Gounah; parents Lucille “Bobbie” and Charles Parker; siblings Vikki Lynn Marshall, Sherwood Simms, and Sammy Simms; and niece Kayraen Reeks.
As per his wishes, there will be no public memorial services. Private cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. He will be buried with his family in Old East Mountain Cemetery in Upshur County. Those wishing to pay tribute to his memory are encouraged to donate to or volunteer with their favorite church, ministry, or charity.
