John Maxwell “Max” Wilson
LONGVIEW — A memorial service for John Maxwell (Max) Wilson, 98, will be held 2:00 pm Monday, July 12, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview with Rev. Jay Jackson officiating. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Max was born on April 14, 1923 in rural Ohio where he grew up in a small farmhouse with no electricity. He graduated from Rosedale High School and then signed up for the Army Air Corp where he honorably served our country during WWII. Max was a Second Lieutenant and Navigator on a B-29 airplane on which he flew sixteen missions over Japan from the Island of Tinian. After the war he utilized the GI Bill to receive a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio State University. He was an Engineer for the Trailmobile Company in Cincinnati and was transferred to Longview in 1956 to open a new plant. In 1961, he went to work with Texas Eastman Company and retired from there in 1986. After retirement, Max and his son Philip founded Lift-Tex Inc. (now known as Boat Hoist USA) that is currently a third generation family business. Max lived an incredible life from start to finish, from doing homework by kerosene lantern as a child to texting with his grandchildren. He lived his life to the fullest and his family could not be more proud.
Max was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Arliene Wilson. He is survived by his son Philip Wilson and daughter in law Carolyn of Longview; granddaughter Katy DuVall Olson and husband Marc of Dallas; grandson Jeff Wilson and wife Katie of Longview; great grandsons Jackson DuVall, Carsey Wilson and Charlie Wilson; great granddaughter Peyton Olson. Nephew Jim Mitchell of Austin; great nieces Caty Winslow and husband Alex, Julie Weber, Molly Shah and husband Anup; great grandnieces and nephews Caroline, Henry and Anna Winslow, Clara and Ellie Weber, Kal and Max Shah, niece Joan Jambors, and nephews Don and Chuck Lippencott. He is also survived by his wonderful friend Janice Upright and her daughter Susan Clay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler or the American Heart Association.
