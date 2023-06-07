John Mayo Lanagan
John Mayo Lanagan, 92, died unexpectedly at Christus Good Shepherd Longview at 6:11 am on June 4, 2023, the very day he was scheduled to lead the service and preach at his home church, Lone Star Methodist. His fully handwritten plan and sermon was ready to go when he developed gut pain, was diagnosed with a perforation, declined surgery and said “I’m ready to go see my Mary.”
Born July 13, 1930 in Beaumont to W.A. Tony Lanagan and Eddie Mayo Lanagan,and grew up in Beaumont and Longview during its early years. His father was a Regional Manager for Jefferson Amusement and at one point housed his family in the dressing rooms of the Rembert Theater, since the Rembert was an old Vaudeville theater. He believed nothing was more important in his formative years than meeting Mary Janet Fort of Longview, whose family Foster and Jean Fort owned a photo studio on Hughes Street.
She was sitting on the front steps there in 1942 when her future husband, John Mayo Lanagan, came to sit for a 12th birthday portrait.
Mayo and Mary did not meet again until Junior High School. A brilliant student, Mary had been moved up two grades, allowing them to graduate into high school together on D Day, June 6, 1944. They were friends and companions throughout school, but were separated when she was deemed too young at 15 to enter college.
They reunited in 1950 to begin a 67 year long marriage that produced four children. Judith Lynn, 1951; David Mayo, 1952; Elizabeth Shawn, 1954; and John Matthew, 1955.
Active in their community, they were “parents to many” in the Methodist Churches of Lone Star and Daingerfield, as well as the Girl and Boy Scout organizations, Band Parents and school supporters at Daingerfield- Lone Star high school.
Mayo and Mary shared a lifelong passion for books and music and when retired spent weeks in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, Canada, Alaska and Mexico enjoying great museums and different cultures. In later years, they enjoyed six Caribbean cruises.
John Mayo, with assistance from their children, chiefly Shawn, gently and lovingly cared for her Mary during her last challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Originally a reporter and photographer for the Longview News Journal, he later obtained a job with Bell Telephone in Tyler, TX. His former Chief Editor Ellie Hopkins, who had been on the board of directors for Lone Star Steel, contacted him there and asked him if he would be interested in taking the Public Relations position for the Lone Star Steel Company of Lone Star/Dallas and he jumped at the chance and remained there for 37 years, getting to know editors, reporters, anchors, influencers, politicians and movers and shakers from Lone Star all the way to The White House. A voracious reader and renaissance man, he could discuss nearly any subject with facility and he was able to translate that knowledge to action. Faced with a need to expand his home, he read a construction book and added expansions and extensions to his family home. In service to the Public he chaired, at one time or another, The Water District Board, The Hospital Board, The PTA Board,his church Board, The District Lay Speaker Program, A Grand Jury and many other service posts too numerous to mention.
Despite being a two finger typist he nonetheless authored hundreds of articles for publication and, for his family, a 12 volume set of family history books entitled A PERSONAL HISTORY.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Janet Lanagan, his half sister Ruby Cobb who cared for him as a child, his half brothers Dr. Billy Lanagan of Pine Tree and Jack Lanagan of Oregon,his son-in-law Dan McMurrian of Daingerfield and his nephew Mike Lanagan of Nacogdoches. Those who remain to mourn his passing include, his children and their spouses, Judy McMurrian, David Lanagan and Angela McCain, MD, Shawn and David Snyder, and Matthew and Beth Lanagan; grandchildren Daniel McMurrian and Brenda, Braden McMurrian, Megan McMurrian Griffin and Chris, Leslie Lanagan, Lindsay Lanagan Zeis and Matt, Kelly Sole and William, Caitlin McMenemy Chacko and Anil, Jason and Genia Horn, Jonathan and Molly Horn, Dr. Chasity Henderson, and Christy Henderson Taylor; 18 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; half-brother, Tracy Lanagan and Jane of Longview, nephew Eddie Cobb and Brenda of Jefferson, and nephews Tony Lanagan of Kilgore and Bill Lanagan of North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Lone Star Methodist Church in Lone Star. Burial will follow in Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview. Services have been entrusted to the Horn Family and Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the funeral home at 400 Webb St. in Daingerfield.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Methodist Lone Star at 857 N Main, Lone Star, TX 75668 or the HiWay 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave. Longview, Texas 75604.
