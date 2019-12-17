spotlight
John Preston Wheelis
HALLETTSVILLE — John Preston Wheelis, 80, of Hallettsville, passed away Dec. 12, 2019. He was born on July 14, 1939, to Lee & Helen Garrett Wheelis in Longview, Texas. He married Jean Jansky in 1969 in Galveston, TX. He was a member of Shiner Lutheran Church, Lavaca County Retired School Personnel, and the American Legion.
John is survived by; his wife Jean, son Johnny Wheelis of Hallettsville, daughter Laura Johnson & husband Vince of Nixa, MO, 2 grandchildren Madison & Morgan Johnson, and 2 nieces Linda & Kelly.
John was preceded in death by; his parents, brother Douglas Wheelis, sister Virginia Smith, and nephew Larry.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, at Shiner Lutheran Church; with visitation starting at 9 am, Wednesday. Memorials: Shiner Lutheran Church Building Fund or Donor’s Choice. Burial: Hallettsville City Cemetery. www.kubenafuneralhome.com.
