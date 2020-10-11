John Robert Dyer

Bob was widely known to have an affectionate nickname for each friend, family member and colleague (and we all reciprocated the gesture); to have witty, long-winded acronyms as words of encouragement; to have an uncanny ability to recall dates and to name everyone in a crowd; to be “pretty good” with numbers; to have a love for the game of golf and the life lessons it teaches; to have a soft heart after one was able to crack the outer shell; and to be intensely focused and dedicated in achieving any goal placed in front of him. He was proud of completing 13.5 marathons and always looked forward to trying to keep up with his friends in the “Pack of Fools” running group during the 1990s and 2000s. He was fiercely dedicated to providing for, and spending time with, his family, often at the expense of other life experiences. Some of his fondest memories are of times with family and friends over the years, including the Masters, the U.S. Open, golf in Scotland, Callaway Gardens, Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers games (including Nolan Ryan’s 5,000th strikeout), Notre Dame football game versus USC, Whistling Straits and a Green Bay Packers football game, Lake Cherokee, Lake Conroe, Cedar Creek Lake, Sunday morning church and Sunday school class followed by a round of golf with the children at Pinecrest Country Club, Father-Son golf tournaments, the Dyer Commitment (at least once a year all children congregate and the boys play together in one competitive golf tournament), and every holiday season with family returning home.
His community service and accomplishments in life were voluminous. He never desired a life legacy in name, but rather in the growth of relationships, organizations and communities that he served. Nothing was accomplished without his wife Louise at his side. Together they have developed early childhood educational institutions throughout east Texas, supported various philanthropies and provided scholarships for underserved children and students. A few of Bob’s active leadership and advisory positions included:
Hospice of East Texas Board Hospice of Longview Board
Longview Economic Development Corp Board Longview Chamber of Commerce Board
Tyler Economic Development Council Board Longview Rotary Club
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Board SFA Rusche College Advisory Council
Greater Longview United Way Board UT Tyler Soules College Advisory Council
East Texas Communities Foundation Board Member of First United Methodist Church of Longview
Junior Achievement of East Texas Board
Member of Marvin Methodist Church of Tyler
Longview 2020 Forum Board
Bob was an example of the American work ethic and dream. Fittingly, one of his favorite quotes was “To travel hopefully is a better thing than to arrive, and the true success is to labour.” - Robert Louis Stevenson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Clift and Taylor Dyer; and aunt, Alice Gormley. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Louise Dyer; children, Jay and Brittany Dyer of Dallas, Jonathan and Lindsey Dyer of Dallas, Amy and Chad Gaddy of Longview; grandchildren, Addison Jane Dyer, Linda Louise Dyer, John Brooks Dyer, Lauren Louise Dyer, Leigh Taylor Dyer, Mary Francis Dyer, Evelyn Alice Dyer, Sadie Jane Dyer and Charlotte Louise Gaddy (soon to arrive!); brother, Pat and Tami Dyer of Houston; sister-in-law, Jeanette Ashmore of Longview; nieces and nephews, Stephen and Mary Dyer of Houston, Shannon and Kelly Dowell of Austin, Evelyn and Matthew Rawlinson of Houston, Wayne and Tina Luker of Longview, and Jessica and Pete Siciliano of Allen; and many grand nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the UT Southwestern Oncology and Neurology departments, Hospice of East Texas, the east Texas medical community and the amazing doctors, nurses and staff who supported them.
Considering the current public health circumstances, the family will be having a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the organizations mentioned above in addition to Newgate Mission, Asbury House, Sight.org, Christ to the World Ministries, and the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Research Foundation.
