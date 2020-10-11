John Robert Dyer
John Robert Dyer
LONGVIEW — John Robert Dyer (“Bob”, or “Grumps” as known by his grandchildren) departed peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Bob was born in Dallas, Texas on September 18, 1946, to Louise and Taylor Dyer, and reared in Tyler, Texas. Born into a family with an affinity for the game of golf, Bob learned the game by caddying for his mother and father at Willow Brook Country Club and Briarwood Golf Club in Tyler, as well as playing junior golf throughout east Texas. Bob was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in 1964, and thereafter enrolled in Stephen F. Austin University (“SFA”) as a member of the collegiate golf team. While attending SFA, through studies and work, Bob discovered his passion for business and finance. He was exposed to various vocations; as an assistant greens superintendent with Piney Woods Country Club in Nacogdoches, Texas where he developed lifelong friendships; as a line worker at the local chicken hatchery where he learned to walk on stilts and developed a lifelong appreciation for those employed in the chicken industry; and as a customer service representative with Pacific Finance where he learned the value of relationships and mutual respect in business. In 1967, Bob took notice of Louise Luker, a fellow SFA student from Hallsville, Texas, and quickly sought her attention by tossing her into a swimming pool. Louise was undoubtedly his match and became the unwavering source of love, energy, determination and fulfillment for the remainder of his life. Louise and Bob were married on June 7, 1968 in Hallsville, Texas and embarked, hand in hand, on a 52-year adventure dedicated to faith, family and friends. Following graduation from SFA in 1968, Bob served in the United States Air Force at Laredo Air Force Base in Laredo, Texas. Following his military service, Louise and Bob moved to Mart, Texas and Bob joined Limestone Electric Company, serving as Office Manager and Supervisor until 1976. Louise and Bob then moved to Beaumont, Texas where Bob joined First Security Bank and embarked on his near 45-year banking career. In 1978, Louise and Bob moved to Longview, Texas for the exciting opportunity to join Longview Bank & Trust as a commercial lending officer. For the next 35 years, Bob established friendships and experiences that he cherished as a banker throughout east Texas. One of his honors as a banker was assisting determined, enthusiastic and trustworthy entrepreneurs in support of their dreams and self-made success. In 2013, Bob made the most difficult and rewarding professional decision of his life by joining BTH Bank as Chairman and CEO. Over the next seven years, the vision of a “fresh and unique approach to banking” was realized and due to the support and dedication of many customers, bankers and shareholders, BTH Bank continues offering customer beneficial banking services not only in east Texas, but also in north Texas, with a “putting people first” commitment and philosophy.
Bob was widely known to have an affectionate nickname for each friend, family member and colleague (and we all reciprocated the gesture); to have witty, long-winded acronyms as words of encouragement; to have an uncanny ability to recall dates and to name everyone in a crowd; to be “pretty good” with numbers; to have a love for the game of golf and the life lessons it teaches; to have a soft heart after one was able to crack the outer shell; and to be intensely focused and dedicated in achieving any goal placed in front of him. He was proud of completing 13.5 marathons and always looked forward to trying to keep up with his friends in the “Pack of Fools” running group during the 1990s and 2000s. He was fiercely dedicated to providing for, and spending time with, his family, often at the expense of other life experiences. Some of his fondest memories are of times with family and friends over the years, including the Masters, the U.S. Open, golf in Scotland, Callaway Gardens, Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers games (including Nolan Ryan’s 5,000th strikeout), Notre Dame football game versus USC, Whistling Straits and a Green Bay Packers football game, Lake Cherokee, Lake Conroe, Cedar Creek Lake, Sunday morning church and Sunday school class followed by a round of golf with the children at Pinecrest Country Club, Father-Son golf tournaments, the Dyer Commitment (at least once a year all children congregate and the boys play together in one competitive golf tournament), and every holiday season with family returning home.
His community service and accomplishments in life were voluminous. He never desired a life legacy in name, but rather in the growth of relationships, organizations and communities that he served. Nothing was accomplished without his wife Louise at his side. Together they have developed early childhood educational institutions throughout east Texas, supported various philanthropies and provided scholarships for underserved children and students. A few of Bob’s active leadership and advisory positions included:
Hospice of East Texas Board Hospice of Longview Board
Longview Economic Development Corp Board Longview Chamber of Commerce Board
Tyler Economic Development Council Board Longview Rotary Club
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Board SFA Rusche College Advisory Council
Greater Longview United Way Board UT Tyler Soules College Advisory Council
East Texas Communities Foundation Board Member of First United Methodist Church of Longview
Junior Achievement of East Texas Board
Member of Marvin Methodist Church of Tyler
Longview 2020 Forum Board
Bob was an example of the American work ethic and dream. Fittingly, one of his favorite quotes was “To travel hopefully is a better thing than to arrive, and the true success is to labour.” - Robert Louis Stevenson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Clift and Taylor Dyer; and aunt, Alice Gormley. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Louise Dyer; children, Jay and Brittany Dyer of Dallas, Jonathan and Lindsey Dyer of Dallas, Amy and Chad Gaddy of Longview; grandchildren, Addison Jane Dyer, Linda Louise Dyer, John Brooks Dyer, Lauren Louise Dyer, Leigh Taylor Dyer, Mary Francis Dyer, Evelyn Alice Dyer, Sadie Jane Dyer and Charlotte Louise Gaddy (soon to arrive!); brother, Pat and Tami Dyer of Houston; sister-in-law, Jeanette Ashmore of Longview; nieces and nephews, Stephen and Mary Dyer of Houston, Shannon and Kelly Dowell of Austin, Evelyn and Matthew Rawlinson of Houston, Wayne and Tina Luker of Longview, and Jessica and Pete Siciliano of Allen; and many grand nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the UT Southwestern Oncology and Neurology departments, Hospice of East Texas, the east Texas medical community and the amazing doctors, nurses and staff who supported them.
Considering the current public health circumstances, the family will be having a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the organizations mentioned above in addition to Newgate Mission, Asbury House, Sight.org, Christ to the World Ministries, and the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Research Foundation.

