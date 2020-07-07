John Robert “Johnny” Allen

Mr. Allen was born on August 1, 1946 in Morrilton, Arkansas to John D. and Jewel Katherene Allen. John and his family moved to the Kilgore area when John was young, he graduated from Sabine High School and later attended Kilgore College. John married the love of his life Nelda Rose Smith in May of 1967, and they were married 49 years until her death in January of 2017. Mr. Allen worked at Texas Eastman for 36 years as a draftsman. John liked to hunt with his brother, brothers-in-law, and son-in-law. He was an active family man, coaching little league and flag football when his children were young, and followed his grandson’s sports and rodeo events.
Left to cherish his memory is his children; Rhonda Kirkpatrick and her husband Joel of Crosbyton, TX. Justin Allen of Liberty City; grandchildren, Tylo and Zack Kirkpatrick of Crosbyton, TX; sister, Carol Jean Garner and husband Derril of Whitewright, TX.; brother-in-law, Jimmy D. Barnett of New Edinburg, AR; several nieces and nephews along with other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nelda Rose Allen; brother, James D. Allen; sisters, Judy K. Barnett and Mary L. Vaughn.
Memorial donations may be made to the McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 5758 Old Hwy 135, Kilgore, TX 75662.
