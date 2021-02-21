John Sutherlin Guttry
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Dr. John Sutherlin Guttry died peacefully at home with his family on Thursday, February 18. He was born in Harmon, Louisiana, to Carlos Byron and Lala Sutherlin Guttry, May 25, 1931. When he was six-weeks old, he moved with his parents to Kilgore, Texas, during the East Texas oil boom when his father, who worked for Gulf Oil Company was transferred there. In Kilgore, he attended St. Luke’s Methodist Church and graduated from Kilgore High School in 1949. He attended Kilgore College and studied at North Texas State University in preparation for his studies at the University of Texas School of Dentistry, where he achieved the D.D.S. degree in 1956.
As a young man, John Guttry was active in scouting and received the Eagle Scout award in 1946. At North Texas he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. After graduation from dental school, he was inducted into the Air Force as Captain and was sent to Narsarsuak, Greenland, where he became the head of the base dental clinic. When the base closed in 1957, he was transferred to Carswell Air Force Base in Ft. Worth. On September 27, 1957, John married the love of his life Lottie Lou Lipscomb of Kilgore. They made their home in Ft. Worth until his discharge from the air force. The Guttrys moved to Longview, Texas, where he opened his dental practice in 1958.
He was very much loved by friends and family and his many dental patients. He spent many happy times with his family in Longview, Florida, and during vacations in Colorado. John and Lottie loved to travel to distant, interesting places. His favorite memories were of China, Australia, New Zealand, and Egypt. Among his many hobbies were scuba diving, ballroom dancing, car restoration, and gardening.
Active in the Longview community, he was a member of the Board of Directors at First Federal Savings and Loan, president and board member of the Civic Music Association, president of the East Texas District Dental Society, staff member at Good Shepherd Medical Center; president of the Land O’Pines Dental Study Club, president of the Cherokee Club board of directors, and a member of Master Gardeners. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Longview and the Henry Foster Sunday School class. At First Methodist he served as chairman of the Administrative Board and chairman of the board of directors of the School for Little Children, and served on the board at Asbury Child Enrichment Center. After retirement he volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital, Asbury House, and his church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lala Sutherlin Guttry, his father, Carlos Byron Guttry, his brother Carlos Byron Guttry, Jr. and his sister-in-law Mary Dorsa Guttry.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lottie Guttry, his daughter Melinda Barge of Longview, his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Shannon Guttry, of Longview, his son John Dabney Guttry, of Florida, his grandchildren and their spouses: Stephen and Kimberly Barge, Caitlin and Bryan Hardin, Shaughn Barge, Dabney and Karen Guttry, Rebecca Guttry, Rachel Guttry, Rob Guttry, and Mary Shannon Guttry, his cousins Michele and Robert Bauman; his five great-grandchildren: Alexa Barge, August Barge, Khloe Guttry, Owen Hardin, and John Bryson Guttry
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, February 24 at First United Methodist Church under the direction of Rader Funeral Home. Viewing will be on Tuesday, February 23, from 9 am until 7 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rosewood Park.
Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Asbury House Child Enrichment Center, or a charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- More than 7 inches of snow falls in East Texas; some officials ask residents to stay off roads
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- New record-low temperature set in Longview at minus 5 degrees
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
- Longview woman set to appear Sunday night on 'American Idol'
- City of Kilgore to issue boil water notice
- Snowfall closes city facilities, causes dome collapse at Komatsu
- Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads
- SWEPCO ends emergency controlled outages
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.