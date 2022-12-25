John T. Young
MARIETTA — John T. Young, age 75, from Marietta, Texas, was born in Helena, Arkansas to John Thomas Young and Maxcine Horn Young. John was the oldest of three boys.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rocky Young; a daughter, Stacey Young; and a sister-in-law, Ladonna Young.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diann Jones Young of Marietta, Texas; two sons, Scott Alan Smith of Marietta, Texas and Michael Young and wife, Raina of D’Lberville, Mississippi; two grandsons, John M. Armstrong Young of Corona, California and Cash M. Young of D’lbervillle, Mississippi; two granddaughter, Adreana Smith and Danielle Smith of Queen City, Texas; one great-grandson, Christopher Smith; one brother, Jimmie Dale Young of McLeod; as well as many nieces and nephews.
John served two years in the Navy Seabees in Vietnam.
After moving to Texas in 1982 and marrying Diann, John was co-owner of JJ Young Construction, Inc. of Queen City, as well as Young’s Excavating, Young’s Recycling, and Day Trucking. He also worked in the construction and pipeline industry until September of 2018, at which time he retired and spent time fishing until his illness kept him homebound.
John was a member of the Baptist Church in West Helena, Arkansas since his youth years.
Services for Mr. Young will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Concord Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.