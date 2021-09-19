John Temple Moore
HENDERSON, NEVADA — John Moore passed away on August 31, 2021 at his home in Henderson, Nevada with his loving wife, Oxana, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents John Benjamin Moore and Louise Temple Moore. Born on November 20, 1942 in Longview, Texas John had an idyllic childhood where he spent carefree days at his grandparents’ farm in Peatown. There he developed a fondness for hunting and fishing, an experience he shared with his father and grandfather for years to come. He graduated from Longview High School and was a member of the Lobo golf team. He spent many wonderful hours playing and working at Pinecrest Country Club where he developed numerous lifelong friendships. After graduating from North Texas, John launched his professional career by becoming a stock broker for Rauscher Pierce in Dallas. It was here that he developed an interest in public companies and investor relations. He left the brokerage world to head up the West Coast Division of the money raising arm of May Petroleum. John was a natural with investors and quickly earned the respect and admiration of President and CEO John May. After several years, John moved on and became the founder and executive of Benton Oil and Gas, another extremely successful public company. After a brief retirement from Benton, John spent the next 25 years as a consultant and investor relations advisor to numerous public entities.
John had a keen sense of humor and was a colorful storyteller. He had a lifelong love for golf and enjoyed watching many different sporting events. He was a very generous philanthropist who anonymously supported many people and causes.
John is survived by his cherished wife of 14 years Oxana. He is also survived by his sister, Libby Novy, and brother-in-law, Charles. Also, nephews Scott Novy and Keith Novy, niece Melissa Martinez and their spouses and children. He was also survived by his extended family in Russia, which includes his mother-in-law Rimma, his daughter-in-law Olesia and her husband Andrew, and their children Sophia and Nicholas.
A private service will be held in Las Vegas.
