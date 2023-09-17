John Wayne Abernathy
LONGVIEW — John Wayne Abernathy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, with his wife and niece, Danii, by his side. Visitation will be held before the funeral at 1:00 PM and funeral service at 2:00 PM September 19, 2023, at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Cynthia Barton officiating.
John Wayne Abernathy was born January 13, 1938, in Cedartown, Georgia to John Ed and Dorothy Wright Abernathy. He was a 1956 graduate of Rockmart High School and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College before moving to Longview, Texas to attend LeTourneau College where he received an associate degree in engineering science. He was a member of Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Pine Tree Masonic Lodge #1396, and Pine Tree Eastern Star # 1090. He was a lifetime member of NRA and enjoyed going to the Longview rifle range with his wife, Nancy and other family members and friends. His passion was raising chickens and the only time he ever moved fast was when something was attacking them. One other time was when he jumped out of the boat to “recue” Michael although he himself didn’t swim.
John married the love of his life Nancy Annette Everett on August 15, 1959. They raised two sons, John Michael and Kyle Wayne Abernathy and niece Jennifer Rene Everett Wood. He was a very caring and loving man with a strong faith in God that only those close to him had the opportunity to know. He loved talking with people of all walks of life and he never met a stranger.
Johnny worked many jobs starting with growing up on the family farm driving the tractor and taking care of his younger siblings. In high school he worked at his Uncle Fred Braswell’s grocery store. He worked on road construction and every time we went to Rome, GA he showed us the road he helped pave. While in his first year of college in Tennessee he worked at a funeral home driving the hearse and “other jobs” at the funeral home. After moving to Texas, he worked at the LeTourneau Steel Mill, Lone Star Steel Mill, USI, and Schlitz/Stroh Brewery for 30+ years until it closed. His favorite food in Georgia was Crystal Burgers which we had every year when we went to Rome.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John A. Abernathy; parents John Ed and Dot; brother Joe Wright “Butch” Abernathy and son Kyle Wayne Abernathy; father-in-law and mother-in-law Howard and Novie Ruth Harley Everett.
He will be missed by many but leaved to cherish memories his wife Nancy, son Michael (Sherry), Jennifer (David), Skylar, Caiden, Noeah Wood; grandchildren John Andrew (Amber), Cliff Alexander and Amber Nicole Abernathy; great-grandchildren Gavin Tatum, Olivia Reese and John Rhett Abernathy, Alexa Elizabeth Buttacavoli, Braden Lee, Dylan Lee, and Amelia Ann Golyer, Kyleigh Elaine, Kadence Lynn and Ethan Scott Abernathy; sister Andrea Leigh Turner (James) and brother Robert Kyle Abernathy (Sheryl) along with numerous nieces (including Dani and Cindy who were with him during his last hour), nephews and cousins.
