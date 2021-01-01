John Wayne Cox
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for John Wayne Cox, 78, of Gladewater, will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 2, 2021 in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery, Gladewater, Tx. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service. The family requests that masks be worn.
John was born August 15, 1942 in Gilmer, to Johnnie and Faye Cox and passed away Sunday, December 27 at UTHC. He grew up going to Glade Creek Missionary Baptist Church, and accepted the Lord as his Savior at an early age.
He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Mattie Frances Meadows Cox, and his son, Gary Wayne Cox, of Gladewater. One brother, Charles Edwin Cox and wife, Ruth, brothers-in-law, Jerry Long and Vic Vessakosol, sisters’ in-law, Lynda Meadows and Rita Cox, daughters’ in-law, Su Layne Cox and Lisa Cox, granddaughters, Jessica Scheck and husband, Jayrd, Grandville, Michigan, and Kayla Cox and Harrison Bodrie, Los Angeles, great-grandchildren, Jayna, Kensley, Maya, Everly, and Asher Scheck.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Kenneth Wayne Cox and John Wayne Cox, Jr., his in-laws, Floyd & Willia Mae Meadows, his brothers, Larry Gene Cox, and Rodger Dean Cox, his sister, Felita Long and his sister-in-law, Floy Jeanne Vessakosol and brother-in-law Charles Meadows; nephews & nieces: Tony Vessakosol and his wife Donnessa, Bryan Meadows, Dennis Cox, and Debbie Warren.
Please visit John’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
