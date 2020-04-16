John Wayne Hall

John worked at Atlas Roofing (formerly Georgia Pacific) for over 30 years. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son and friend.
He preceded in death by parents, wife Wilma Hall, brothers Eddie Hall and Carl Hall, sister Sheila Waddill and nephew Tracy Hall.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Robin Hall and wife Kim of Daingerfield; step son John David Shuler and wife Kathy of Daingerfield; grandchildren, Chelsey Hall of Daingerfield, Justin Hall of Huntsville, Shanda English and husband Gerard of Hughes Springs, Jeremie Shuler and Tim Shuler both of Daingerfield; 6 great grandchildren;
sisters Barbara Lawarance of Redwater, Gayla (Sue) Thomas and husband Mike of Hughes Springs, Phyllis (Mick) Shumaker of Hughes Springs, Brenda Hayes and husband Larry of Yantis, Ann Hooper and husband Richard of Omaha, Teresa Isham and husband Dennis of Cason; Gary (Sonny) Hall and wife Rhonda of Waco, David Hall and wife Mary of Daingerfield; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till 12 Saturday at the funeral home.
Considering current restrictions on gatherings, a private graveside service will be held for John. Those who desire are welcome to leave condolences for the family on our web site, Nail-HaggardFH.com. the family wishes to thank you for your understanding and support in these difficult times.
