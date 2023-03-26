John Wesley Cates
LONGVIEW — Following a lengthy battle with cancer, the family is saddened to announce John Wesley Cates of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully at his residence on March 14, 2023 at the age of 86 years. He was born in Rhonesboror, TX on June 18, 1937. John left school and family at an early age in pursuit of a profession in the Dallas are that led him to be a painting apprentice. He continued pursuing painting and became a paint contractor in East Texas. Hobbies included hunting and fishing.
John will be sadly missed by his surviving family members, Son John Paul Cates and wife Gala, daughters; Teresa Cates Erickson and husband Any, Denise Cates Day and husband Ron, seven grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. He is also survived be his sisters; Bobbie Cates Walker, Mary Cates Maddux and husband Robert, Patsy Cates Barton and husband Jim, and his brother Ray Cates and brother-in-law Donny Howard. Betty Anderson Cates children, Rick Anderson, Doug Anderson, Shelia Anderson, numerous grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Cates, Father Dean Louis Cates, mother Lois Ruth Cates, brothers; Billy Dean Cates, John Paul Hemphill, Dennis Alvin Cates, Buford Earl Cates and his sister Joann Cates Howard.
A visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Sunday, March 26, 2023 between 2 and 4 pm.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Texas Oncology, PrimeCare Hospice, Chaplin Gabriel and my dad’s next door neighbor Barbara Jackson. Barbara is a special person that God put in Dad’s life and my life. God worked through Barbara to make Dad’s last days comfortable and spiritual. She quoted verses from the Bible and sang Hymns to him. One day I was visiting dad told me he saw angels. Barbara will always have a special place in Dad’s and my heart.
