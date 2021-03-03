John Wilson Collier
LONGVIEW — John Wilson Collier passed from this life into his eternal Heavenly Home on Feb 28, 2021. Johnny fiercely loved his family and friends, he loved strangers, and folks no one would even think to speak to. But most of all Johnny loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born 1954 in Longview, Texas the second of six children to Bobby and Alice Collier. Johnny always cherished times spent in the many gatherings of the large Collier family. He always said he and his oldest brother Robert started working at the family business, Collier’s Furniture Store, when they were in grade school. Johnny played football, baseball, and basketball growing up and had athleticism that seemed to run in the family. He was proud to be a Longview Lobo and loved sitting in the “Collier section” for home games. He especially loved bringing his grandsons with him. After graduating from Longview High in 1973, Johnny went on to graduate with High Honors from the University of Texas at Austin in 1977 and became a die-hard Longhorn Football fan holding season tickets to home games.
Always a very successful salesman, Johnny was hired in 1986 by Whirlpool Corporation to introduce KitchenAid large appliances to Dealers and Distributers. It was also that year that he met his future wife Carole. As Johnny’s business with KitchenAid grew, he also began acquiring Rental Property in Longview and became successful in that endeavor as well. Johnny and Carole were married in 1988 and Johnny pursued his goal of becoming a Financial Planner/Advisor which began a 30-year career in that industry. His last years of employment were with Wells Fargo Advisors, partnering with his youngest brother Glenn. He loved his work until retiring a year ago.
Johnny and Carole together raised 4 children--Brandon, Melissa, Christi, and Randell. Johnny was so very proud of each one of his children’s accomplishments, attending all their Spring Hill sports and activities. Johnny was fun and funny, always making others laugh at his often corny jokes. He wanted his children to grow up with a great sense of integrity and a will to work hard at whatever they tackled. His grandchildren will remember Paw Paw adventures and activities they engaged in together out at the log house and land that was Johnny’s dream come true. He loved growing a huge garden each year and had become a passionate deer hunter.
Perhaps Johnny will be best remembered as a man with a passion for those that struggled with life-controlling issues. He felt called by God to be a friend to the “least and the lost” and served actively in many capacities to live out this ministry. Johnny was Board President over the years at Newgate Mission, Twelve Way Foundation in Marshall, and House of Disciples. In each case, Johnny was hands-on getting to know those that needed help-- and was always opening his heart and home to the many, many friends he made along the way. During those years, Johnny became a member of Pathway Church family, which he loved so very much. His love of music led him to enjoy being a part of the House of Disciples band as they traveled to prisons and all around the area to praise the Lord.
Johnny was preceded in death by his oldest son Brandon Collier; father, Bobby Collier; and sister Mary Pierce; as well as his beloved little dog Spanky. He is survived by his wife Carole; daughter Melissa and her husband Bill Gepford and grandson Finn; daughter Christi, her husband Kael Bostick, and grandson Jakobe Peters; son (and favorite person in the world to watch Longhorn Football with) Randell; and grandson Caleb Collier. He is also survived by his mother Alice Collier, brother Robert Collier and wife Teresa, brother Kyle Collier and wife Martha, brother Glenn Collier and wife Rhetta, and sister Katey Collier. Also, surviving is his father-in-law Harold Raines and wife Betty; sister-in-law Kathy and husband Bill; Uncle Joe Collier and Aunt Doris Collier; and a host of nieces, nephews, and beloved cousins.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 5 at 10 am at First United Methodist Church Longview in the Sanctuary. For those who would like to attend the funeral via live stream, you can visit livestream.lvfumc.org. A private family burial to follow at Woodley Cemetery in Elysian Fields. Social distancing and masks will be required, and seating is limited.
In lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church 400 N. Fredonia Longview, TX 75601 or Pathways Church 913 W. Loop 281 Suite 122 Longview, TX 75604
