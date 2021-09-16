John Wilson Grant, V
TATUM — Memorial services for John Wilson Grant, V, 19, of Tatum, Texas are scheduled for 11:00 AM, Friday, September 17, at Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum, Texas with Bro. Jason Taylor officiating. John was born December 28, 2001, in Longview, Texas to John Grant, IV and Angela Cobb Grant and passed away September 9, 2021. He worked as we welder and loved to spend time with his friends. John is survived by his father, John Grant, IV of Coffeeville, Texas; mother Angie Grant of Tatum; brothers, Eric Randall Kirkland and Jeanne Mac Grant of Marshall; sister, Allison Jinks of Beckville; grandparents, James and Elizabeth Williams, Ken and Caroline Everage; great-grandmother Dorothy Grant; and girlfriend, Elizabeth Spencer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bar None Cowboy Church 9162 TX -43, Tatum, Texas 75691
