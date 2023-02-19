John Wright Voncannon, Jr.
LONGVIEW, TX — John (Bud) Wright Voncannon, Jr. (81) of Spring, Texas, passed away on February 9, 2023, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. John was born in Sugar Land, Texas, on November 8, 1941, to John Wright Voncannon and Viola Jewel (Ellis) Voncannon. His family later moved to Longview, Texas. He graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1959 and Kilgore College in 1960. He was a two-time state golf champion in high school and the captain of the golf team at Kilgore College. While in college, he met his wife of 61 years, Wanda (Green) Voncannon and were married at Mobberly Avenue Baptist Church in Longview, on August 19, 1961. Upon graduation from Kilgore College, he began working for Baroid, where he worked on offshore and land drilling rigs up and down the Gulf Coast. He returned to Longview in 1962 and began working for Texas Eastman Chemical Company and retired in 1997.
John was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, entrepreneur, and member of The First Baptist Church of Judson, as well as a 32nd degree Mason. John owned and operated J&J Grocery and Service in Judson and various other ventures including investments in the oil and gas sector. He enjoyed playing golf for many years with his friends at Pinecrest Country Club and later at Wood Hollow Golf Club. He also enjoyed fishing with friends and family at Long Glade Lake. John loved to tell humorous stories about his hunting and fishing escapades while playing Skip-Bo with family members whom he beat regularly. John was a conversationalist. He liked to talk about God, politics, and any controversial topics of the day. In 2006, he and his wife moved to Spring, Texas, to be near their family in the Houston area. He continued his love of golf at Gleannloch Pines Golf Club where he shot his age three times, twice at 64 and once at 75. He and Wanda were also active members of Champion Forest Baptist Church where John often volunteered in the car care ministry.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, and his sisters, Mary Wheeler and Carmen Juanita Jones. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Voncannon, and their children, Jeff Voncannon and his wife Lynne, Jay Voncannon and his wife Christine, and Kathy (Voncannon) Moore and her husband Blake, as well as his sisters, Esther Satcher and her husband Don, and Molly Mitchell and her husband Robert. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service has been planned for March 11, 2023, at Champion Forest Baptist Church - Champions Campus, Houston, Texas, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or a charity of your choosing.
