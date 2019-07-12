Johnnie Ainsworth

Mrs. Ainsworth was born June 6, 1941 in Palestine, Texas to John and Lessie Tucker. She was a home maker who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and was an active member of the First Baptist Church Diana. She also loved her plants and flowers.
She is survived by her children; Alice McFarland and husband, Ronny, William “Bill” Ainsworth, Jr. and wife, Ann, and Debi LaGrone and husband, Jim; grandchildren and spouses, Jason Ainsworth, Amanda Krotulski, John Ainsworth, Emily McFarland and Kalee LaGrone; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8PM at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home Diana, Friday July 12, 2019.
