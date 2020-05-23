Johnnie Bishop Tyler

She attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Johnnie worked most of her life as a Certified Public Accountant, developing numerous, valuable skills, and became a partner in the Jim Newman and Associates Accounting Firm in Longview, Texas in 2001.
Johnnie had a passion for travel and enjoyed researching her Scotland ancestry and genealogy records. She and her sister, Letha, traveled to Scotland a couple of times to explore their family history, and documented their trips by journaling and taking hundreds of photographs. She also enjoyed Ireland, Hawaii, and traveling the states. Johnnie became a Master Gardener, after her retirement from accounting, in 2017. Johnnie’s yard and porch, at her home on Lake Cherokee, made you feel like you were in paradise.
Johnnie lovingly participated in the lives of her two children, Jason of Stillwater, Oklahoma and Amy of Tyler, Texas. Johnnie leaves behind family members: son, Jason and wife, Kathy Tyler; daughter, Amy and husband, Brian MacKenzie; and grandchildren: Sarah, Clay, Kathryn and Allison. Her remaining siblings are James Bishop and Marye Bishop Young. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a great number of life-long friends.
Due to current corona virus considerations, a small graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at Fairview Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas for close family members. In lieu of flowers, please plant something in Johnnie’s honor to make the world a more beautiful place as she always did.
