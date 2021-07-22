Johnnie Lucille Dillinger
LONGVIEW — Johnnie Lucille Dillinger, formerly of DeKalb TX, passed away in Longview, TX on July 14, 2021 at the age of 97. She was born March 14, 1924 in New Boston, Texas to Johnnie W. and Mabel Fowler.
Johnnie grew up in the New Boston area and is a veteran of WWII having served in the Women’s Air Corp. On March 31, 1961 she married Russell Dillinger. She joined Russell in retirement in 1977 and made their home in DeKalb on property she and her father had acquired after the war. In her retirement years she enjoyed painting with friends, gardening, reading, genealogy, and traveling the country with Russell. In her later years, she moved to Longview to be near her son and family and was a member of Greggton United Methodist Church.
Johnnie is preceded in death by her husband, Russell B. Dillinger, her parents, her brother Herman Fowler, and brother James Fowler. She is survived by her son, James Dillinger and wife Pam of Longview, sister Elizabeth Johns of Burleson, grandson Alex Dillinger of Carrollton, step-grandson Heath Gamble of Longview, step-granddaughter Hannah Higgins and husband Jonathan of Denton, step-granddaughter Ami Haygood and husband Scott of Longview, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elite Home Health Care and Heartis Assisted Living for helping to care for Johnnie during the last several years.
Services were on July 17 with Bates Family Funeral Home in DeKalb, Texas, with burial following in Pulaski Cemetery in New Boston, Texas. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
