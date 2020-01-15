Johnnie M. Pilbro

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Northridge Church of Christ in Mt. Pleasant at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
She is survived by her daughter’s Peggy Clark and husband Dale of Diana, TX, Barbara Ann Carr of Skiatook, OK, son, Earl Ray Mosier and wife Mehrzad of New Hampshire, brother’s Billy Gene Harrell and wife Ladell of Colorado, Norman Dale Harrell of Jenkins, TX, sister Barbara Sue Resendiz of Longview, TX, step-daughter, Marcell Hoskins of Malakoff, TX, 5 grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband R Ray Mosier, her second husband, Colby James Pilbro and son Tony Leon Mosier.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.