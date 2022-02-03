Johnnie Mae Johnson
TATUM — Johnnie Mae (Thompson) Johnson was born October 18, 1943. On January 29, 2022 she entered eternal rest. Public visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2PM-6PM at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1PM at Tatum ISD High School Auditorium (Tatum, Tx). For full obituary visit: www.rosewoodcares.com
