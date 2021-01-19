Johnnie Ray Spradley
LONGVIEW — Johnnie Ray Spradley went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 15, 2021. Johnnie was born in Carthage Texas on August 6, 1934 to John Harvey Spradley and Dora Dean Bounds Spradley, who preceded him in death. Johnnie Ray married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Garton, on August 31, 1956. To this union were born two children, Johnnie Forrest and Karen Denise.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen, sister Jackie Malone, son Forrest and wife Dawn, daughter Karen Aldredge, grandsons Blaine Spradley and wife Candace, Zach Aldredge and wife Meghan, Clay Spradley and wife Megan, and granddaughter Kacy Bristol and husband Daniel, as well as 8 great grandchildren. He loved his family second only to the Lord.
Johnnie, or J.R. as he was known to his friends, graduated from Carthage High School in 1953, Panola Jr. College in 1955, and SFA in 1957 with a degree in accounting. He was employed at Texas Eastman and after 35 years of service, retired to spend more time with his family and travel with his wife, Mary. They went on several different trips across the U.S. and enjoyed meeting new people. He also spent many years coaching baseball.
Johnnie loved the word of God and spent much time studying the Bible. He and Mary Ellen spent many hours studying and discussing God’s word. In his latter years, he looked forward to the return of Christ. He no longer has to wait because he is now in His presence. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Arabella, Davita on 4th street and Heartsway Hospice for the care and compassion that was shown to our husband, father, and grandfather.
Graveside services will be 2pm, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in the mausoleum at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview. He will be instate Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 12pm-8pm at Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview-area men at Capitol riot arrested, held on federal detainers
- Man on death row for 2008 murder of child in Rusk County granted stay of execution
- Gregg County providers won't receive COVID-19 vaccines this week; hospitalization rate above 15% for 33rd day
- 'Hope on the horizon': East Texans get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Longview
- Two people, including Longview man, die in crash near Henderson
- Longview clinic agrees to pay more than $330,000 in Medicare fraud case
- Vacant Longview ISD board seat draws two candidates
- Sheriff: Rusk County deputy booked on assault charge after complaint
- City of Marshall closes restaurant during illness investigation
- Minor injuries reported after Gladewater ISD bus hits tree
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.