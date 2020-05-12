Johnnie Ruth Whitten

Johnnie graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1956. Immediately after graduation, she and her best friend moved to Houston. There, Johnnie worked as long-distance telephone operator before marrying her long-time sweetheart, EJ Whitton, on October 29, 1956. The couple moved and lived in various locations in Texas as well as Kansas, following EJ’s Air Force enlistment. As a military wife, she lived the life of a single mother while her husband was stationed overseas. Johnnie was an incredible mother to her three children and was able to accomplish any task she set her mind to; including changing the muffler on their 1962 Volkswagen Beetle while EJ was stationed in Thailand. Upon completion of EJ’s active duty, the family lived in Center and Hallsville then finally settled in Longview, TX in 1969.
Her love for music and the Lord, she passed on through generations and was clearly evident in her life until she joined her Savior in Heaven. You would find her tapping her toes to most any song and she found great joy in singing and playing the old hymns on her autoharp. Her life was a living example of Psalm 100:1-2 “Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth! Serve the Lord with gladness! Come into his presence with singing!”
Johnnie Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister; grandson, Jacob Nathaniel Hunt and great-granddaughter Ella Grace Williams. She is survived by her husband, EJ Whitton; children, Steven Whitton and wife, LeeAnne; Julie Hunt and husband, Billy; Wesley Whitton and wife, Melanie; grandchildren Jonathan Hunt, Christopher Whitton, and Jenny Williams; and great-grandchildren Cooper Hunt, Patrick Williams, and Beckett Hunt; as well as sisters Edna Kennon, Wanda Rychlik, Frances Nettles, JoAnn Andrews and her brothers James, Billy and Jeff Sigler.
Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm. The funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Longview Missionary Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Cheyenne, Nichol, Dana, and Sam, as well as the staff of Traditions Hospice, who provided Johnnie with sincere, loving care over the last 8 months of her life. We are thankful for you and the tenderness you showed our entire family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.