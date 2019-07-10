Johnnie Sada

Johnnie was born November 20, 1927 in Quitman, Texas to Letha and John Derr, Sr. She graduated Salutatorian of the Quitman High School Class of 1945. She received an Associates in Arts from Lon Morris College and attended Texas Women’s University majoring in music with an emphasis in piano. She started playing the piano for her church at a very early age and continued to play for her church throughout her life. Her greatest joy was being “Jodi” to her grandchildren and many of their friends.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her mother, Letha Derr, her father, John Derr, Sr., and sisters Letha Faye Derr, Wilda Derr, and Beulah Lenox. Survivors include daughter Jan Meyer and husband Terry of Port Arthur and daughter Sally Lackey and husband Blake, of Longview, grandchildren Shannon Meyer, Laurie and Nathan Jennings, Craig and Lori Meyer, Alex Meyer, Chris and Jacklyn Lackey, Chad and Morgan Lackey, and Paige Lackey; great grandchildren Caleb Zurita, Julian Zurita, Madison Meyer, Owen Meyer, Mollie Meyer, Noah Jennings, Luke Lackey and Shepherd Lackey; sisters Tommie Avera, Karen Cobble and husband David, and brother John Derr and wife Janet.
Family would like to thank the staff of Summer Meadows and Heart’sWay Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia, Longview, TX 75601 or Heart’sWay Hospice, PO Box 5608, Longview, TX 75608.
