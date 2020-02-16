Johnnie Sue (Berry) Davis

She was born in Camp County to W.I. Warrick and Mary (Seay) Warrick. She married Henry “Sam” Berry and was blessed with three daughters: Mary Ann Hess (Kennon), Joy Dale Stanley (Paul), and Nelda Kirkland (Kirk). Nelda and Kirk proceeded her in death. Jewel Davis also proceeded her in death.
Sue loved music and played by ear. She enjoyed dances and playing in the bands and playing in the bands. She was a member of the Downhome Cloggers.
She is survived by one sister, Blossom Hiles of Ore City. Grandchildren: Kimberly Hill, Kelly Richards, James Kirkland, Kristine Flannery and Christopher Stanley; Great Grandchildren: Reece Hill, Kalahan Hill, Cody Kirkland, Darby Kirkland, Katie Kirkland, Dylan Richards, Tanner Richards, Cooper Richards, Brennan Flannery, Colin Flannery, Griffin Flannery; Great Great Grandkids: Riley Kirkland, Chase Kirkland, and Chance Kirkland.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 AM. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Flowers may be sent to Rader Funeral Home.
Donations may be sent to the Dr. Mark Hausknecht Memorial Garden at Houston Methodist Hospital. She was a patient of this extraordinary physician, a cardiologist to President Bush and Barbara.
Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation
c/o Cathy Sanders
P.O. Box 4384
Houston, Texas 77210-4384
