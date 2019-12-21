Johnny Bradley

Johnny Mack Bradley of Mims Chapel went to be with our Lord on December 17, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1947 to Lula and James Bradley of Mims Chapel. He graduated from Jefferson High School and East Texas Baptist College. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and foremost, a child of God. Johnny never met a stranger and every conversation turned to God.
John was a logger, conservationist and activist. He was a firm believer in stewardship and that improvement was always possible. He and his friends helped shape Texas forestry regulations, Best Management Practices, and influenced the forestry industry of today. John was active in, but not limited to: NorthEast Texas Water Planning Group, Marion County Appraisal Board, Mims Volunteer Fire Department Board, I-69 Corridor Planning Committee, President of Texas Logging Council, Activist of the Year, as well as Logger of the Year in the Timber Industry. Most importantly, he served as an Elder at Ore City church of Christ.
John was tied to God, family, and the land. It was difficult to separate the three.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Myrna, their children Dawn and Daren Duncan, and Adam and Michelle Bradley, his sisters Diann Mabus, Carolyn and John Breedlove and Glenda and Mike Wilborn and grandsons Aaron and Chris Olivas and Noah Bradley as well as his nieces and nephews Alanna Mabus, Greg and Paige Mabus, Cody and Paula Breedlove and Matt and Sarah Breedlove and their children. He is also mourned by his faithful hunting dog, Bleu Duck Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donation to Mims Chapel Cemetery, 11929 FM 729, Avinger, TX 75630.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.haggardfuneralhome.com
