Johnny Cowart

Another service will be held in Sherman, Texas, at Waldo Funeral Home, October 5th, 2 PM. 619 N Travis St, Sherman, TX 75090
Johnny Dean Cowart was born August 22, 1963 to Johnie Leo Cowart and Cheryl Jeanette Underwood Cowart. Johnny was married in 1982 and has 10 surviving children: Aaron Cowart of Tulsa, OK, Amy Cowart Hunt of Florida, Stephanie Maddox of Broken Arrow, OK, Courtney Miniger of CA, Traylor Cowart of Redding, CA, Kelly Cowart of Hawkins, TX, Nathan Cowart of Broken Arrow, OK, Joseph Cowart of Tulsa, OK, Hope Cowart of Hawkins, TX, and Joy Cowart of Hawkins, TX.
Married to Kay Elaine Carter-Cowart on February 14, 2014 he had two step-sons: John McBee and Paul McBee both of Longview, TX., all surviving him.
Johnny joined the Air Force in 1985. “I joined the Air Force to see the world, and never left Texas,” he always said. He achieved the rank of Airman First Class and was a Civil Engineer. He lived in California from 1989 to 1997, where three of his children were born.
Johnny loved to sing. He was part of the First Baptist Church Tulsa choir, Eastwood Baptist Church choir, and Woodland Acres Baptist church choir. He had many good memories of those times. He also sang with a barbershop-styled quartet for a while, which he enjoyed.
Johnny and his 6 children moved to Sherman after he married Elaine Carter in May of 2014. He was employed by FedEx of Sherman. After several years, he was transferred to FedEx Tyler. The family moved to Holly Lake Ranch where they began to remodel a home there. He loved his route in Kilgore, TX and became friends with many on his delivery route.
He attended Grace City church during the last year and a half of his life, joining the worship team on keyboards occasionally.
Donations can be made to any Veterans outreach programs in his honor.
