Johnny Dustin (Dusty) Allen
GLADEWATER — Funeral Services for Johnny Dustin (Dusty) Allen, 24, of Gladewater will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Dusty passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Hallsville.
Dusty was born September 9, 1995 in Longview, Texas to Johnny Leo Allen and Deedee Saxton. He worked in many capacities including as a welder for Trinity Industries. Dusty was a 2013 graduate of Gladewater High School. He played football in high school at Whitehouse and Gladewater. Dusty had a big heart and never met a stranger; he was always willing to help anyone he could. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Dusty loved his family especially his son Dustin Louis Allen who was the center of his life. Dusty will not soon be forgotten by all those he leaves behind.
He is survived by the mother of his son Rebecca Lynn Evans; father Johnny Allen; mother Deedee Allen; son Dustin Louis Allen; siblings Shana Walton and husband Derek, Josh Scott, Haylee Scott and Cecly Adams as well as many other loving family and friends.
Dusty is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Roy Louis Allen, maternal grandfather Larry Saxton and a sister Angel Scott.
