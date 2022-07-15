Johnny Horne
MARSHALL — Beloved husband, devoted father, cherished grandfather, son and brother, Johnny O.D. Horne, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Marshall, Texas. He was born in Shreveport, LA on August 14, 1967 to Wendell O.D. and Judy Darlene (Robinson) Horne. Johnny is preceded in death by his father, Wendell O.D. Horne and his father-in-law, Donald Kirk. He is survived by the love of his life who was his high school sweetheart, his soulmate and wife of 33 years, Donna (Kirk) Horne; his daughters, Lexi Little and her husband, Grant and Madi Horne; his grandson, whom he adored, Barrett Little; his mother, Judy Horne; his sister, Wendy Ackerman; his brother, Jason Horne; his mother-in-law, Nancy Kirk; his sister-in-law, Katherine Hawley; his nieces and nephews, Nicholas Horne, Samantha Horne, Zack Ackerman, Hannah Ackerman, Adam Ackerman and Natalie Hawley. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who knew and loved him. Johnny graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport. Johnny and Donna opened Cajun Tex restaurants in Marshall in 2009 and most recently in Hallsville where he loved serving others. He was easily the most giving, caring and selfless person you would ever meet. Throughout his life, he continued to give back into every community he encountered, never asking for anything in return. He loved fishing, the Texas Rangers, Star Wars, boating and drinking coffee on the porch overlooking the lake. He loved helping others in need, building wheelchair ramps and always donating to benefits and fund raisers for those who had a need. Johnny was intentional in everything that he did, and gave fiercely to others without hesitation. He did not publicize all that he did for others; however, a countless number of people were impacted by his selfless acts. He loved to serve others, and as we all know, he was the most incredible chef. Many people know him as the Crazy Cajun Johnny! While he loved to cook and serve others, his true passion in life was his family and the time he spent with them, especially chasing around his grandson, Barrett. There are people in this world who ask so very little...and add so very much; whose presence is always noticed and absence is always felt; who quickly become a brother and always remain a friend. When such a person leaves us, they take a piece of our heart with them but give back the memories, the laughter, the smiles, the stories, the experiences and countless ways they enriched and changed our life. Johnny Horne was such a person. He was well loved and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed by his life. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10:30-11:30am at Memorial City Hall, 110 East Houston Street, Marshall, Texas. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 12:00pm with Rev. Shinia Kelsey officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Grant Little, Rick Herrington, Nicholas Horne, Jason Horne, Zack Ackerman, Adam Ackerman, Trey Wise, Brian Smith, Jamie Black, Freddie Horne, and Mark McMahon. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Johnny’s honor to Mission Marshall, East Texas Ramp Group or Hallsville Outreach Center. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.