Johnny Ray Elliott
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Johnny Ray Elliott, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at Longview Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, 2022 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Johnny Ray was born on February 2, 1956 in Dallas, Texas and died on September 14, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.