Johnny Ray Mason, Jr.

Johnny Ray was born in Dothan, Alabama. He was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother. He loved his family, being a baseball coach, shooting pool and the Auburn Tigers (War Eagle). He would do anything for anyone without question. If you met him you know that he was loud and proud and had an infectious smile that could light up a room.
He is preceded in death by his father Johnny Ray Mason Sr., Granny Bessie Oliver, and nanny Sue Mason.
He is survived by his wife Hayley Mason, son Konnor Ray Mason, and daughter Bella Rae-Lynn Mason, all of Gladewater; his mother Lynn Mason, brothers Chris (Hali) and Jeremy (Anna) all of Pinckard, Alabama and Cheyne (Caitlin) of White Oak, Texas. Nephews Jace, Gannon, and Carter of Pinckard Alabam and Caiden of White Oak, Texas and niece Breeli Kate of Pinckard Alabama. Along with numerous family and friends who he saw as family.
If desired, memorials may be made to Johnny Ray Mason Memorial Fund at Austin Bank.
