Johnny Ray Ross
LONGVIEW — Johnny Ray Ross passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on October 8, 2022. He was born October 31, 1955 to Melvin and Shirley Mae Hammers Ross.
Johnny was a reserved, kind, caring and generous man. He loved family, collecting antiques, watching the beautiful birds, squirrels and deer from his patio.
Johnny started working for Greer and Snow back at a company called Mayflower at an old school in Lakeport before he moved with Jack Greer to Coils Plus. Coils Plus moved to Gum Springs Road and then later was bought by Aaon. Johnny continued working there until January 2001 when he switched jobs and moved to Great American Coil Parts Department at Coils Plus / Aaon and at Great American Coil. Feeder Parts is the department that makes all the headers and manifolds that are attached to heat exchanger coils. It is one of the most difficult parts of building coils and Johnny was talented at training and coaching his employees to make high quality parts. Again, his employees loved working for Johnny and would do anything for him.
He was preceded in death by his father Melvin Ross , mother Shirley Ross, his ex- wife Tracy Ross and a niece Leslie Stovall.
He is survived by his brother Jimmy & Theresa Ross. His sisters Cathy & Victor DeCostanza and Cindy Pyers. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; Kristi & Penny Ross, Justin Ross, Jessica Dooley, Jeff & Suni Stovall, Dusty Stovall, Jennifer & Michael Fleming, William & Marissa DeCostanza, Brittany Bynum, Micha & Shane Bailer, Laura Pyers, Joseph & Annie Pyers. He is survived by 11 grand nieces and 14 grand nephews.
Services will be held at Longview Church of Christ on October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Johnny was a reserved, kind, caring and generous man. He loved family, collecting antiques, watching the beautiful birds, squirrels and deer from his patio.
Johnny started working for Greer and Snow back at a company called Mayflower at an old school in Lakeport before he moved with Jack Greer to Coils Plus. Coils Plus moved to Gum Springs Road and then later was bought by Aaon. Johnny continued working there until January 2001 when he switched jobs and moved to Great American Coil Parts Department at Coils Plus / Aaon and at Great American Coil. Feeder Parts is the department that makes all the headers and manifolds that are attached to heat exchanger coils. It is one of the most difficult parts of building coils and Johnny was talented at training and coaching his employees to make high quality parts. Again, his employees loved working for Johnny and would do anything for him.
He was preceded in death by his father Melvin Ross , mother Shirley Ross, his ex- wife Tracy Ross and a niece Leslie Stovall.
He is survived by his brother Jimmy & Theresa Ross. His sisters Cathy & Victor DeCostanza and Cindy Pyers. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; Kristi & Penny Ross, Justin Ross, Jessica Dooley, Jeff & Suni Stovall, Dusty Stovall, Jennifer & Michael Fleming, William & Marissa DeCostanza, Brittany Bynum, Micha & Shane Bailer, Laura Pyers, Joseph & Annie Pyers. He is survived by 11 grand nieces and 14 grand nephews.
Services will be held at Longview Church of Christ on October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.